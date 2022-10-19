Remember when Haley Lu Richardson proposed to Brett Dier? Yeah, we forgot too! The pair got engaged in 2019 after the Five Feet Apart actress proposed to the Jane the Virgin star. Things have been pretty quiet since announcing their engagement, though, which has led many fans to believe they’ve broken up. Keep reading to uncover their relationship statuses.

Are Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier Engaged?

Haley and Brett first started dating in 2012, until Haley popped the question in 2019. “We’ve been together for seven years,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2019. “We just want to take our time. We’re still not used to the word fiancé. It’s so pretentious in saying it. Neither of us are used to it. We still call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We’re just engaged. And I love Brett. And we’ll get married one day.”

She also spoke about how unexpected the proposal was, even to herself! “Here’s the thing — I didn’t prepare at all. I had no idea when I woke up that morning that I was going to ask someone to marry me that day. I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did. And he said yes. I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it,” she explained.

“We were at this outdoor strip mall eating pizza when it happened,” she recalled. “When we were crying and having this really amazing moment that I’ll never forget, crying and holding each other and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to get married, we’re going to be together forever.’ We were like, ‘We’re gonna have to do something’ about it because we didn’t have any rings. So, we went over to this bush and got these twigs, and each knelt down one at a time and tied these twigs around our ring fingers. We have them saved in a little baggie. My engagement ring now, it’s custom made, it’s a really simple ring but it’s engraved like a twig.”

Haley went on to gush over the milestone moment. “It was just the best day ever,” she expressed. “It’s the best my heart has ever felt. I never knew my heart could feel that good.”

Are Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier Still Together?

While Haley and Brett have yet to confirm or deny breakup rumors, they’ve been mum on their relationship since announcing their engagement in 2019. As they still follow one another on Instagram, it’s hard to know for sure if they’re together or just exes on good terms. Additionally, Haley hasn’t worn a wedding ring in any of her Instagram photos since 2020.

