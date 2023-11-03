Haley Lu Richardson is a rising star! Since starring in season 2 of HBO’s White Lotus, the actress is booked and busy with various acting projects. That being said, is the Five Feet Apart actress too busy for a relationship — or is she in one already?

Keep reading for details on her love life, her past engagement and more.

Is Haley Lu Richardson Single?

It appears that Haley is currently single, as she has yet to confirm she is involved in any romantic relationship.

While she often sparks dating rumors with costars (thanks to wishful thinking fans), such as Ben Hardy in Netflix’s Love At First Sight, none of those rumored relationships have ever been confirmed.

Was Haley Lu Richardson Engaged?

Haley was in a 9-year relationship with actor Brett Dier up until 2020, which the two announced nearly two years later via Instagram Stories in July 2022.

“Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago,” Haley wrote on Instagram at the time, accompanied by a photo of her and her ex-fiancé giving a thumbs up.

“But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out,” she continued. “We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I’m so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!”

ICYMI, the pair got engaged in 2019 after Haley proposed to the Jane the Virgin actor after seven years together.

One year after announcing her breakup with Brett, Haley spoke to People Magazine about what the experience was like for her.

“It was hard, but I got through it — that’s important and what matters,” she explained. “I was in a really long relationship. I spent a lot of life with someone, and it was very special. I thought it could be forever, but it wasn’t. I had thought the whole time we were together that if it wasn’t going to be forever, my life would just stop.”

Three years after their split, the Netflix star is feeling proud of herself. “The perspective of time to be able to be like, ‘Wow, I got through that, and I was capable of getting through something like that, and I’m capable of being on my own,’ … that’s been an amazing thing to learn.”

