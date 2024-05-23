Accio, Harry Potter TV show! More than 20 years after Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first hit theaters in November 2001, Hogwarts is returning to your screens — this time in TV form. So, will the original stars from the books be making any cameos in the upcoming show? Keep reading for everything they’ve said about the Max series.

“Your Hogwarts letter is here,” Max announced in April 2023, along with a teaser trailer. “Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

Since the announcement, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title character in the original film series, revealed that he would come back to the Wizarding World in a different role.

“I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” the actor shared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in August 2021. “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.’”

The actor added, “And also, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories. I thought those guys were really cool,” referring to Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and David Thewlis (Remus Lupin).

However, he has since changed his tune.

“I don’t think so,” he told E! when asked about starring in the series in any capacity. “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”

He also told ComicBook that whatever the Harry Potter series ends up being, it should be a fresh start for the franchise.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he continued. “I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything the cast has said about appearing in the Harry Potter TV show.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.