It’s been over 10 years since the last Harry Potter movie premiered in theatres and we don’t think we’ll ever be quite over it. Like, seriously, why did *spoiler* Fred have to die?! Well, it might be nice to hear that both actors behind Fred and George Weasley, the iconic and “pathetically dimwitted” Weasley twins, are alive and well. Keep reading to see what James and Oliver Phelps have been up to since the magical franchise ended.

Since the movies ended, James and Oliver have taken a break from acting and focused on their podcast, while booking roles here and there. Its first season premiered in 2017 and the second was released in 2020 during quarantine, where they chatted about multiple topics, such as their past travels and child stardom.

In 2021, season 3 was re-marketed, renamed “Normal Not Normal” on which they collaborated with Stabl production. They discussed and dissected what “normal” really is and if it even exists. They interviewed celebrities including Sasha Banks, Mara Wilson, as well as their former costars, such as Katie Leung, Evanna Lynch and Alfred Enoch.

“Our first memory would be being on holiday with some family friends in 1998,” James said of his first memory of hearing about the books in an interview with Wizarding World. “The boys who were away with us were really excited because their auntie picked up a new book at the airport. We remember thinking, ‘How can a book get people this excited?’ I’d never seen a reaction like this before. I read the first book, then this new book they had. It was Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

And what are the twins’ favorite Harry Potter books?

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire for film, but Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was the book I was reading when I learned I had got the part in the films,” James revealed. “Even now when I smell that book smell (you know the one) it reminds me of it.”

Oliver agreed with his twin’s sentiments, saying; “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – for both”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what Oliver and James have been up to since the last movie premiered in 2011.

