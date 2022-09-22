A night to remember! Harry Styles celebrated his 15th night playing Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 21, 2022, and the celebration was full of love.

The Garden surprised Harry by raising a banner to the rafters commemorating his record-setting run of 15 sold-out shows, a month after Harry began his Love on Tour residency on August 20. MSG even made sure that nearly every seat had its own feather boa, officially marking the arena as Harry’s House.

Gayle King presented Harry with the banner in a surprise ceremony during the encore, right after he sang “Sign of the Times.”

“We have a surprise for you,” she confessed. “We’re all in Harry’s House, right? 15th consecutive night of sold-out shows. No artist has ever done that before.” She told him, “Harry, we don’t want to say goodnight to you! Madison Square Garden, 15 nights. That banner will stay forever!” Then Harry watched as the banner was hoisted up the rafters to the delight of the crowd. The white banner with navy blue letters read in jumbo font: “Harry Styles 15” with “15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden” underneath.

He cried openly and took a tissue from a fan near the catwalk. He then told the crowd, “Any time that you come to Madison Square Garden and you see that, remember it’s because of you. That is ours.” He added, “I’m gonna come back when everyone is gone, and just sit and look at that for a while.”

Harry is now the third music artist to receive his very own banner, with Billy Joel receiving two of them. During Harry’s residency, Billy Joel actually held two MSG gigs, and at the first one on August 24, his opening words to the crowd were, “I’d like to thank Harry Styles for taking a night off.”

During Harry’s run at the Garden, so many celebrities came to support the “As It Was” singer! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebrities who attended one of his 15 nights playing MSG (there’s a lot).

