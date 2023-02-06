Harry Styles‘ life will never be the same “As It Was”! The former One Direction member has become a huge star in his own right, winning multiple awards, accolades and wins since going solo in 2017. Keep reading to uncover an entire list of his wins!

One of the biggest moments of Harry’s solo career so far, was winning Best Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, the biggest award of the night! “I think on nights like tonight it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these.”

Closing out his speech, the former boy bander tearfully thanked the Recording Academy, saying, “This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

This isn’t the first time the former One Direction member took the Grammys stage for an acceptance speech. In 2021 he took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” which he performed at the event that same year.

“Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom [Hull], Tyler [Johnson] and Mitch [Rowland] and everyone,” Harry said during his speech at the time. “Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey [Azoff], who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, thank you. All of these songs are f—king massive, so thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much.”

Harry doesn’t just have Grammys under his belt, either! Scroll through the gallery below to see a list of all of Harry’s accomplishments over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.