Imagine having Harry Styles as your best friend. Well, for celebrities like Stevie Nicks and Lizzo, they don’t have to imagine! The rockstar has a close-knit inner circle of celebrity besties and we would do anything to join their squad. Keep reading for a list of all of Harry’s famous friends.

One of Harry’s first celebrity BFFs is Stevie Nicks herself, the legendary singer-songwriter of ’70s band Fleetwood Mac. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, the “Silver Springs” singer called Harry her and Mick Fleetwood‘s “love child.”

“When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him,” she told the outlet. “I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock-and-roll record — he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him.”

In a March 2020 interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Harry said that Stevie was one of the first people to hear his sophomore album, Fine Line.

After he took her out to dinner, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer played the record for Stevie and her friend group, which he called her “little witches’ coven,” during the early hours of the morning.

“So it’s getting to like 3 a.m. playing the album, I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re like right in their prime,” he revealed. “They’re really like, ‘Oh, this is like daytime for us.'”

Additionally, the Don’t Worry Darling actor shared that Stevie usually urges him “just do what I want to do,” however, he didn’t take all of her advice after the initial listen.

“So, there’s a couple bits where like, she thought the first single was wrong, and she thought a song that didn’t go on the album should’ve gone on the album,” he said. “I guess the feeling for me becomes, ‘OK, well, if I wanted it this way, and then she told me to change it — and I didn’t — I must really want it this way.'”

On top of that, Harry inducted the “Dreams” songstress at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, calling her “a beacon to all of us.”

“Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better,” he said in his speech. “When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

