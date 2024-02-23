Harry Styles is in his uncle era!

The singer-songwriter’s older sister, Gemma Styles, just announced the surprise birth of her first child with longtime partner Michal Mlynowskivia via Instagram on Friday, February 23.

“Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family,” she wrote as her caption. “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love.”

Along with the announcement, Gemma shared two black-and-white photos with her baby girl, one featuring Gemma and her partner walking outside with their baby girl, as well as a second photo which showed Gemma holding her newborn in a hospital bed. Gemma and Michal have been together since 2015.

So far, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has yet to open up about the exciting news, while the siblings’ mother Anne Twist threw her support with a simple “like” on the post.

Over the years, Harry has also spoken highly of his family. During the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the “Sign of the Times” singer got real about missing Britain and his family.

“You see, I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the U.S. decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here,” Harry told radio host Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in March 2020. “I’m really sad that I have to cancel [tour]. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it’s for the best.”

For her part, Gemma has often gushed over her little brother in several instances.

“My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup,’” Gemma recalled about their upbringing during an interview with Vogue in November 2020. “Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

