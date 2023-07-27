Talk about a star-studded film! Disney released their remake of Haunted Mansion on July 28, 2023, and you won’t believe how many celebs make an appearance in the hilariously-spooky film. Keep reading to uncover them all.

What Is the New ‘Haunted Mansion’ About?

In August 2020, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a new adaptation of Haunted Mansion, based on the fan-favorite ride at Disney Parks, would be coming soon. The beloved ride, which first opened at Disneyland in 1969, seats riders in what’s known as a “Doom Buggy.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the ride has been brought to life on the big screen. In 2003, Disney’s The Haunted Mansion premiered starring Eddie Murphy, Marsha Thomason, Aree Davis and Marc John Jefferies as the Evers family who accidentally finds themselves staying in the haunted house after a big storm.

However, the 2023 rendition of the Disney ride follows a new family who moves into a ~haunted mansion~ located in New Orleans, Louisiana. This time around, the flick draws more inspiration from the Disney Parks’ ride itself and follows the story of a widower who had a strong belief in the supernatural before becoming a tour guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Haunted Mansion’s director, Justin Simien, spoke about the biggest differences and similarities between the 2003 and 2023 versions. “There’s some DNA in my first movie that’s still in this movie,” he told MovieWeb. “It is an ensemble, comedic cast that has genre flourishes. That brings you into an alternate version of the world that is rooted in Black history, but also is sort of projecting a vision into the future of what America looks like, and what groups of people in America look like. It has a lot of ready-made stars in it, and a lot more money, and tent poles, and special effects, and set pieces, all these bells and whistles.” Who Stars In the New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie? Haunted Mansion stars Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield as tour guide Ben Matthias, comedian Tiffany Haddish as a psychic medium named Harriet, Owen Wilson as a priest, Danny DeVito as a professor and Jared Leto as the “Hatbox Ghost.” But that isn’t even half of the stars that appear in this reboot! Click through our gallery to uncover all of the celebrity cameos in 2023’s Haunted Mansion.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.