Mackenzie Ziegler can hold her own — and her net worth proves it! The Dance Moms alum has made an impressive career as a singer, author, actor and so much more.

Her reported earnings has even surpassed her former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller!

Keep reading to find out how she earned her stripes as the fourth richest star from the dance show.

What is Mackenzie Ziegler’s Net Worth?

The youngest Ziegler sibling won fans over not only for her talents, but her quick wits on the popular reality TV series! All of her business endeavors has landed her with an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Has Mackenzie Ziegler Done Since Leaving ‘Dance Moms’?

Do you have a pen and paper, because it’s a lot to remember! After six seasons on Dance Moms, Mackenzie and her older sister Maddie Ziegler left the show to pursue other projects.

The 19-year-old stayed in the entertainment business and competed on dance shows like Dancing With the Stars: Juniors — where she made it to the finals.

After placing second in the competition, Mackenzie hung up her dancing shoes for a bit and instead, picked up a pen to write her book Kenzie’s Rules for Life: How to Be Happy, Healthy, and Dance to Your Own Beat.

The former reality TV star didn’t say goodbye to the small screen either. Mackenzie appeared in the Nickelodeon sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn.

She also starred in the series Total Eclipse, a show that follows a group of girls that “band together to confront mean girls, boy drama, and their high school woes. But when reality becomes too much, they can always escape to their fantasy worlds,” per IMDB.

In 2014, Mackenzie first began her music career with the release of her debut album, Mack Z. Since her time in the industry, the singer has dropped many singles and has continued to explore different topics — from heartbreak to family dynamics.

Kenzie released her track “Anatomy” in 2018, which is her “favorite” one to date. In an interview with People at the time, the songstress elaborated behind the meaning of the song.

“I was very hesitant to release it at first just because it is so personal, and I don’t think a lot of people know that about me,” she said about the tumultuous relationship with her father. “But I also think that it could really help some people that are exactly like me to relate to this and not feel alone.”

If you’re looking for more music from the artist don’t worry! Earlier this year, Mackenzie dropped a new single, “close to you,” which you can listen to here.

