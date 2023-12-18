BABYMONSTER only just debuted, but the members are definitely not rookies in terms of talent! Debuting in November 2023, the K-pop girl group consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora and Chiquita, and is promoted as an “all-rounder” group or “monster rookies,” as they’re all extremely talented despite their young ages. So, how old are they exactly? Keep reading to uncover the members’ ages, birthdays and zodiac signs.

ICYMI, BABYMONSTER is the first girl group to debut under YG Entertainment in seven years since BLACKPINK. Their selection process was followed via reality show titled Last Evaluation in 2023, showcasing seven potential members.

YG Entertainment founder, Yang Hyun-suk, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung-hoon helped to judge, rank and determine which trainees would debut in YG’s next girl group — with all the members ultimately making the cut. However, Ahyeon, who was the first trainee to be picked as a member of BABYMONSTER, announced her departure from the group just weeks before their official debut.

The South Korean music company explained that Ahyeon would not be joining the other girls in order to “focus on her well-being.”

“Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health,” the label stated. “We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health.”

They continued, “BABYMONSTER will be debuting as a six-member group with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora and Chiquita. After careful discussion, it was decided that Ahyeon, who prepared together [with BABYMONSTER], will be focusing on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

BABYMONSTER first released a pre-debut single in May 2023 titled “Dream,” and made their official debut in November 2023 with the single “Batter Up.” All members excel in one area of expertise — either vocals, rap or dance. The sixtet is also proficient in multiple languages, such as Korean, English, Japanese, Thai, and Chinese.

Click through our gallery to uncover how old the members of BABYMONSTER are.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.