BABYMONSTER is almost upon us! The upcoming K-pop band will make their official debut in November 2023 — marking them as the first girl group to come out of YG Entertainment in 7 years since BLACKPINK in 2016. Keep reading for everything we know about their debut.

Who Are BABYMONSTER?

BABYMONSTER consists of now-six members including Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora and Chiquita. Weeks before their official November 2023 debut, YG announced that Ahyeon will no longer be debuting with the rest of the girls to “focus on her well-being.”

“Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BabyMonster, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health,” the label stated. “We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health.”

They continued, “BABYMONSTER will be debuting as a six-member group with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora and Chiquita. After careful discussion, it was decided that Ahyeon, who prepared together [with BABYMONSTER], will be focusing on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

BABYMONSTER’s will make their official debut on November 27, 2023, however not many details of their debut have been announced outside of the release date.

BABYMONSTER’s selection process was chronicled by a 2023 reality show titled Last Evaluation, showcasing seven potential members. YG Entertainment founder, Yang Hyun-suk, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung-hoon helped to judge, rank and determine which girls would debut in YG’s next girl group — with all the members ultimately making the cut.

As BABYMONSTER will be YG’s first girl group in seven years since internationally renowned girl group BLACKPINK, fans cannot wait to see what’s in store.

ICYMI, BLACKPINK debuted as a group with their hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle” in August 2016, which helped them quickly rise to the top as the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry. Along with breaking dozens of other records as a K-pop act *and* a girl group, BLACKPINK is also the most-subscribed music act on YouTube, the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube.

