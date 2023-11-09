IVE is hitting the road! That’s right, the rising K-pop girl group is set to embark on their very first world tour in 2024, titled SHOW WHAT I HAVE.

Keep reading for details on the tour, concert dates and more.

Are IVE Going on a World Tour In 2024?

The K-pop band’s upcoming tour, SHOW WHAT I HAVE, will include 24 dates, hitting cities across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the U.K., South America, Eastern Asia and Australia next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on January 13, 2024, with back-to-back shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, making additional stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Newark, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Manila and more before wrapping up in Sydney, Australia on July 28, 2024. The tour comes months after the release of their very first full-length album titled I’ve IVE, in May 2023.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 15 at 3 p.m. local time at livenation.com .

Who Are IVE?

IVE is a K-pop girl group consisting of members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The girls released their debut single “ELEVEN” in December 2022. Since their debut, every single one of their tracks have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 — and the girls have won multiple No. 1’s on South Korean music shows.

“When we had our first No. 1 on the music charts, it felt like a dream,” Gaeul told Forbes in October 2022. “I was really amazed and thankful that we could be ranked as No. 1, even in a very short amount of time. But even after that, we got to rank multiple times! So I’m just really thankful for our DIVE [the group’s fandom name].”

Rei, who is originally from Japan, said she was blown away by IVE’s chart-topping singles, not just in South Korea, but also in her home country. “I was amazed by the chart [and] our accomplishments not only on the Korean chart, but also in my home country of Japan. I heard from a lot of people that IVE is really big [in Japan]–and not just for our focus tracks. [Fans also] enjoy listening to our B-side tracks as well. I was really amazed by that, and it made me feel very accomplished and proud of myself.”

The group recently signed to Columbia Records in 2023, partnering with their South Korean music company, Starfish Entertainment.

“We are really excited to work with another label and with other places like Columbia,” Wonyoung told Billboard in May 2023. “We are, right now, really excited, and we’re really looking forward to that right now. For the start with Columbia, we really want to reach out to global fans all over the world. We are, right now, preparing a lot for our global fans.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.