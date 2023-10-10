IVE is one of the biggest (and youngest!) groups in K-pop. The girl group only debuted in 2021, and has already broken numerous record and won tons of awards! So, who leads the six-member group? Let us introduce, Yujin.

Who Is Yujin?

Yujin was born in Seoul, South Korea, on September 1, 2003, making her a Virgo. She attended School of Performing Arts Seoul until dropping out to focus on her musical career, instead enrolling in homeschool.

Prior to her debut, Yujin was one of two IVE members who competed in the survival competition show Produce 48, and ranked fifth, winning her a spot in the K-pop girl group IZ*ONE, whom debuted in 2018. The group eventually disbanded in April 2021, and Yujin returned to South Korean music label Starship Entertainment. She debuted with IVE in December 2021 as the band’s leader.

In January 2023, Yujin was selected as the brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Fendi.

“I am truly excited to join the global luxury house Fendi. I’ve always enjoyed Fendi’s wonderful projects that always highlight creativity and experimentation. I look forward to our journey together!” Yujin shared in a statement.

Who Is IVE?

IVE officially debuted on December 1, 2021 with the single album “ELEVEN,” which immediately became a smash hit overnight. Two members of the group, Yujin and Wonyoung, were both members of former girl group IZ*ONE, which created an already large following for IVE upon debut. Along with Yujin and Wonyoung, the group includes members Rei, Leeseo, Gaeul and Liz.

Since “ELEVEN,” the girls have released “LOVE DIVE” in April 2022 and “After LIKE” in August of the same year. All three of their tracks have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 — and the girls have won multiple No. 1’s on South Korean music shows.

“When we had our first No. 1 on the music charts, it felt like a dream,” Gaeul told Forbes in October 2022. “I was really amazed and thankful that we could be ranked as No. 1, even in a very short amount of time. But even after that, we got to rank multiple times! So I’m just really thankful for our DIVE [the group’s fandom name].”

