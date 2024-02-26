How old is the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender? We broke down the Netflix live-action actors’ ages, and how they compare to the original animated characters.

Let’s start with the actor behind Aang, Gordon Cormier. Gordon is currently 14 years old IRL, but was cast in the live-action series when he was only 12, which is the same age as Aang in the first season of the original animated series.

ICYMI, Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, and follows the story of Aang, who is described as a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” according to Deadline.

“An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.”

Albert Kim serves as the series showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the 2024 Netflix show, after the original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, left the production in 2021 due to creative differences.

“A live-action version would establish a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans,” Albert wrote of the adaptation. “This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

While at the premiere of the upcoming series in February 2024, Gordon told Deadline what he wanted to bring to his character of Aang.

“When I did this character, I mainly wanted to focus on keeping Aang’s joy, happiness, and twelve-year-old spirit in general,” he shared. “I feel like now that this is in live-action, I feel we can dive deeper into Aang’s emotional side because there was a genocide. All of Aang’s family and friends died, so we can visit more of the darker parts.”

Along with Gordon, the live-action series includes Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousleya as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. Additionally, the show stars Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

