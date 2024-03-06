The Aang gang will return, two times over. Netflix has just renewed the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender for seasons 2 *and* 3!

Keep reading for everything we know.

Netflix Renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ For Seasons 2 and 3

On Wednesday, March 6, Netflix said it had renewed what it called “the global smash hit” for another two seasons to conclude the story of the four nations: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, who is described as a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” according to Deadline.

Along with Gordon, the cast includes Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousleya as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. Additionally, the show stars Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

Albert Kim serves as the series showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Albert famously joined the series after the original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, left the production on not-so-great terms with Netflix, though we’ll likely never truly know what happened.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer behind the series revealed he hadn’t tried to focus on other seasons while working on the first.

“Honestly, I didn’t focus beyond season one. It was enough without the additional hurdle and challenge to get season one to the finish line, that’s been the focus,” Kim told the outlet. “But we really don’t want to look ahead, I mean for nothing else if not to change its success so, that’s why the focus has just been getting to this finish line.”

What Will ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Be About?

Since the first season covered roughly the first season of the animated series, the bulk of season 2 will most likely follow suit.

The second season of the animated series follows Aang’s journey to master the earth element on his journey to becoming the Avatar. It will also introduce the beloved character Toph, a blind girl who is the strongest earth-bender in the Earth Kingdom.

