Since Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action dropped, fans have been quick to pick some of their favorite characters (and creating TikTok edits of them). One such actor that fans can’t get enough of is the actress behind Suki, the fan-wielding Kyoshi warrior from episode 2.

Who Is Maria Zhang?

Maria, 24, is a Polish-Chinese actress who was born on August 8, 1999 (a Leo). Born in Poland, Maria was raised in Beijing, China until moving to Southern California to attend college at USC. She speaks four languages: Polish, Chinese, English and Russian.

“So I’m half Polish, half Chinese,” she told Mixed Asian Media in August 2022. “My mom is Polish, my dad is Chinese, and I grew up in a house where my parents spoke Russian to each other (I spoke Polish to my mom and Chinese to my dad), so it was a whole jumble of languages and cultures. To me that just felt like the norm, but whenever I’d tell other people that, they’d be like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.'”

Prior to booking Avatar, she starred in several short films and one comedy web series titled WorkInProgress.

After news of her casting of Suki broke in December 2021, the actress wrote a heartfelt note to her Instagram followers.

“News is finally out!!! Words can’t even describe the incredible journey I’ve been on from being cast to starting with shooting and how much I can’t wait for the world to see the insane talent and hard work the ATLA cast and crew has brought to the show,” she wrote. “Thank you to @netflix , our dear showrunner Albert Kim and everyone on the team for trusting me with their vision. I can only hope I do our badass fan-wielding Kyoshi girl justice.”

Who Stars In ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Series?

Along with Maria, the live-action series includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. Additionally, the show stars Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

ICYMI, Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, and follows the story of Aang, who is described as a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” according to Deadline.

“An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.”

