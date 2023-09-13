Is Niall Horan short? The singer-songwriter might not have been shortest member of One Direction, but how tall is the Irishman exactly?! Keep reading for details about the former One Direction member’s height.

How Tall Is Niall Horan

Niall stands strong at 5-foot-8, and we love that for him. While the singer is not so tall that you’ll be spotting him tower over anyone anytime soon, he’s definitely not short either.

He also isn’t the shortest member of One Direction, for that spot is taken by Louis Tomlinson. While it’s been said before that both singers are the same height, we can tell that the Irish singer is just a little bit taller, as seen in pictures.

As fans know, the X Factor alum rose to fame alongside his fellow 1D band members after appearing on the British singing competition in 2010. After five years as a group, One Direction went their separate ways in 2015. Since then, Niall has launched his own music career, dropping three solo records: Flicker in October 2017, Heartbreak Weather in March 2020 and The Show in June 2023.

Discussing the meaning behind The Show, Niall told Rolling Stone U.K. that the album was “a metaphor for life,” especially when it comes to the album title.

“When there’s no heartbreak [to write about], you have to come up with a different concept,” Niall explained to the publication. “I realized quite quickly that what I wanted to talk about was the ups and downs and good and bad of life. That’s The Show.”

When asked by Variety if the commercial success of his One Direction bandmates (who have all launched their own solo careers) increases the pressure of dropping his own solo material, Niall said it wasn’t so. “I don’t think so. Everyone releases different types of music,” he explained, before gushing over his former bandmates and their own success. “It’s a great watch as a friend. There’s a bond there that can’t be broken and we’re always supporting each other.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos our favorite Irishman standing tall at 5-foot-8.

