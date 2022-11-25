Happy Thanksgiving! From Millie Bobby Brown to Vanessa Hudgens, so many celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude for friends, family and more during the thankful holiday. Keep reading to uncover how your favorite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving 2022.

“Happy day of giving thanks,” Vanessa wrote as her Instagram caption on Thursday, along with a photo of her and her boyfriend Cole Tucker. “Thru tough times I’ve always leaned on gratitude to lift my spirit. So much to be grateful for. Mother Nature, Fam, friends, dis man. The list goes on n on. I hope by focusing on the things you’re grateful for today your spirit is lifted.”

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked in November 2020 after they were spotted getting cozy together in photos published by the DailyMail. Since then, they’ve kept their romance semi-private, but the Princess Switch actress posted photos of her beau on social media every now and then. In fact, the baseball star shared his love for the actress in a February 2021 interview.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters during an MLB spring training interview. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

A celebrity who celebrated Thanksgiving 2022 in style was Madelyn Cline, who was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this holiday to promote her movie Glass Onion. “A very happy drinksgiving spent with @fallontonight talking about how bad i am at cooking and of course Whiskey and Glass Onion,” she wrote via Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers had quite the Thanksgiving, as they performed at halftime during the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas performed songs “Only Human,” “What a Man Gotta Do,” “Leave Before You Love Me” and “Sucker.”

Scroll through our gallery to see how all of the celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving 2022!

