The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stole the show at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4, 2023 … and we’re not mad about it! Keep reading to see the young actors’ looks from the night.

HSMTMTS was nominated for four awards at the KCA’s, including Male TV Star, two nods for Female TV Star and one for Favorite Kids TV Show.

The Disney+ show is currently working on its fourth season, with its release date yet to be announced. Fan favorites like Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester and Frankie Rodriguez will be making their return to season 4 and East High for the fall semester. However, HSMTMTS creator Tim Federle explained that season 3, which premiered in July 2022, was a sendoff to Nini, Olivia Rodrigo‘s character. However, he added that he would “never say never” to Olivia upon returning.

“We are early enough in the season 4 writers’ room that I’d be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for that. I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word ‘last,’” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. ”I think it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we’re serving, that I think there’s no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward. But the world has a way of surprising me and I never say never.

As Olivia is currently super busy being a pop sensation, and hopefully *fingers crossed* working on her second album, her schedule has been too hectic to work on the Disney+ series that she starred in for three seasons.

“I think she’s ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High,” Tim said of Nina’s trajectory to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, ‘How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?’ Which we were all proud to do to support her.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the HSMTMTS cast serving, slaying and sliming at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet.

