Julia Lester is a Broadway star! The actress got her start as Ashley Caswell in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and is now a Tony award nominee! Keep reading for everything we know about Julia, her Broadway stardom and her current relationship status.

Who Is Julia Lester?

Julia starred in a handful of shows before making her HSMTMTS debut in 2019, including Bella and the Bulldogs, The Thundermans and Game Shakers.

The HSMTMTS actress has also done several stage projects, such as Carrie the Musical, Next to Normal and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

She made her Broadway debut in 2022 for Into the Woods, which she starred since the show ended as Little Red Riding Hood in May 2023. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role. The young star posted her reaction to the happy news via Instagram, which was announced in May 2023.

“Wtf do I even say about thissssss,” she wrote as the caption. “I’m a Tony nominee and that’s actually a made up sentence ???? sorry idk how to be vulnerable on social media but just know I’m immensely grateful to the New York theatre community for welcoming me with open arms and cheering me on💃 thank you. thank you. THANK YOU.”

Is Julia Lester Single?

Julia hard launched her relationship with HSMTMTS writer, Ilana Wolpert, on Instagram in November 2022. The Disney+ actress posted an adorable photo of herself kissing her girlfriend in a photo booth, writing: “Girl of my dreamsss,” as the caption.

On top of writing for HSMTMTS, Ilana also wrote the script for the upcoming romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell called Anyone But You. “The rom com is alive and well,” Ilana wrote as her Instagram caption along with a screenshot of the news. “Truly cannot believe this is real!!!!!”

Since Julia and Ilana’s hard launch, the pair often post photos of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

As Julia plays Ashlyn Caswell in HSMTMTS and Ilana is a writer for the show, we’re going to safely assume that the two met on the set of the Disney+ series — although it’s unclear when exactly the two first started their relationship.

