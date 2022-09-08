Will JoJo Siwa reprise her role as Madison on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? The actress is “down” to return if the opportunity presents itself.

“I told everybody at Disney, I told [creator] Tim [Federle], whatever they want me to do for this show I’m down,” the songstress told Entertainment Tonight after her debut episode aired in September 2022. “Because not only is it the coolest show to be a part of, but it also is just such a great environment to be immersed in that I would do anything.”

Keep reading for more details.

Who Does JoJo Siwa Play on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’?

In season 3, episode 7, it was revealed that JoJo’s character Madison was the ex-girlfriend of Saylor Bell‘s character, Maddox.

“Madison and Maddox had a little love life in the past, but they are broken up with now. However, Maddox needs some help and her brother [Jet] brings this girl into play,” JoJo told ET. “When you have a certain connection with somebody, they can heal a piece of you without even knowing it. And I think that’s what Madison is able to do for Maddox.”

Before filming the romantic scenes between their characters, JoJo and Saylor formed an instant bond. The “Boomerang” singer called her costar an “incredible human and so fun to work with.”

Will JoJo Siwa Return to ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’?

While there’s no confirmation that she’ll be back just yet, JoJo teased that there’s “still a little like between” Madison and Maddox. She added, “That’s going to be fun to explore, but it is really cool.”

During a separate interview with Teen Vogue, JoJo acknowledged questions about her possible return head-on, keeping quiet and joking that she’s “not getting in trouble today.”

“I think Maddox and Madison could have a really cool story. And I think that it has a lot of things that a lot of kids will be able to relate to between the two of them,” JoJo told the magazine. “I hope they’re invested in it and I hope they want more, and I hope they care about those two characters individually, but more so together.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.