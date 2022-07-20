What time is it?! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series showtime! Season 3 of the Disney+ show is set to release on July 28, 2022, and has a lot of new faces! Introducing one of the new cast members, Saylor Bell. Scroll to find out more about the young actress.

The third season of HSMTMTS takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and other campers stage a production of Frozen and determine who is “best in snow.” Saylor is set to play Maddox, “a bright-eyed, quick-witted ‘techie’ who always follows the rules.”

Saylor is most well-known for her roles in The Big Show Show, Henry Danger and Iké Boys. Additionally, she’s also been featured in New Girl, Criminal Minds, Sydney to the Max, Side Hustle and so much more.

Season 3 will feature music from the Camp Rock and High School Musical franchises — as well as OG HSM star Corbin Bleu, Hannah Montana star Jason Earles and JoJo Siwa! ZOMBIES star Meg Donnelly is even expected to star in the third season as Val, a “confident and funny college student and longtime camper turned counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen.”

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a statement in September 2021.

Joshua Bassett echoed the creator’s excitement in an interview with the Zach Sang Show in December 2021. “I think we have a really, really awesome season lined up, and I think, you know, it’s gonna be truly a blast,” he gushed. “I think we have a lot of really great episodes lined up, and it’s gonna be, I think, the most fun one yet, in terms of writing and moral and all that stuff. I’m really excited.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about Saylor and her role in season 3 of HSMTMTS.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.