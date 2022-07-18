Following her ZOMBIES 3 role, Meg Donnelly is gearing up to start in another Disney+ series! The actress is set to make a guest appearance in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3. Meg is set to star as Val, “a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen,” according to a January 2022 announcement shared via Deadline.

What Is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 About?

“The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors,” the show’s official season 3 logline reads. “With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled docuseries of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is ‘best in snow’ without leaving anyone out in the cold.”

Talk about drama! Some of the original HSMTMTS stars will be reprising their roles with a bunch of newcomers joining the East High Wildcats.

Who Is Val on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3?

Meg’s character is a Camp Shallow Lake regular and is gearing up to put her dance skills to the test when it comes to choreographing Frozen.

What Has Meg Donnelly Said About Playing Val in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3?

“Everyone in the cast is just so welcoming, such a huge family,” the actress told J-14 exclusively in June. “I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky, because everyone in ZOMBIES is just so, so nice. And then everyone in High School Musical School is great.”

Meg also dropped a major teaser about her character.

“My character kind of stirs some drama up, which was really fun to kind of be a part of that,” she shared.

How to Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3?

The show’s highly anticipated third season premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 27, with new episodes being released weekly.

