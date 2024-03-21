Have you watched I Woke Up a Vampire yet? The show first premiered on Netflix in October 2023, and is preparing to drop its second season soon! Keep reading for everything we know about season 2.

When Does ‘I Woke Up a Vampire’ Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 of I Woke Up a Vampire is set to premiere on April 4, 2024.

The show is the brainchild of WildBrain, and was originally released on Canada’s Family Channel in May 2023 — until debuting in Netflix a few months later. Since its Netflix release, it’s become one of the most popular teen shows on the platform.

The second season was actually already released on the Family Channel between the months of July and September 2023 — and were labeled as season 1 by the Canadian channel. However, they will be marked as season 2 on Netflix.

What Is ‘I Woke Up a Vampire’ About?

The show follows Carmie Henley (played by Kaileen Chang), who discovers she’s a “Vampling” with newfound powers on her thirteenth birthday. Along with her best friend, Kev (Niko Ceci), Carmie navigates her new identity while dealing with puberty, a school musical, and a relentless vampire hunter.

“I think what’s making the show so popular is that these characters are relatable to most kids,” Kaileen said during an interview with Pop Culturalist in November 2023. “The show tends to reach kids who are around ten or eleven. It’s important for young audiences to see that Carmie is not a perfect person. That’s also what drew me to this project. Carmie undergoes a lot of personal growth in the show.”

Of the experience to star in her first leading role, she said: “This has been an incredible opportunity. I learned so much, and I had many supportive people helping me. They all assisted me, and it was really enjoyable. It never felt like work. The cast and the crew made me realize how much I love doing what I do.”

Who Stars In ‘I Woke Up a Vampire’?

The show follows Kaileen as Carmie Henly, Niko as Kev, and also includes Zebastin Borjeau, Ana Araujo, Aaliyah Cinello, and Kris Siddiqi.

“We spent a lot of time together on set,” Kaileen said of the cast. “We made sure that everyone was included and having fun. We loved bonding with everyone, including our guest actors. We were always together. We were all one big team.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.