If you’re like us, you probably binge-watched part 1 of season 3 of Bridgerton in one sitting. The Netflix series premiered in May 2024, and gave us all the romantic historical vibes that our hearts so desperately desire. That being said, you may be feeling a bit sad after quickly finishing off its four episodes — which is why, we at J-14 decided to list some movie and TV show recommendations that give similar vibes to Bridgerton.

Keep reading for a list of movie and show recs to binge while waiting for part 2.

Based on Julia Quinn‘s novels, season 1 of Bridgerton first premiered in 2020 and quickly became a hit, paving the way for two more seasons (with season 4 already confirmed).

During a Variety interview with Jess Brownell, the Bridgerton showrunner explained how they decide what to take from the books and what goes.

“I always try to honor the spirit and emotional journey of the book, and in the first week of the writers’ room, we always sit down and pick out the key moments of the book: The key set pieces, the key settings, the key scenes that we want to see,” she explained. “I would say almost all of those moments are in this [third] season, they just might not necessarily be in the same order.”

At the heart of Bridgerton lies its irresistible charm, a potent blend of romance, intrigue and opulence. From the dazzling costumes to the sumptuous settings, every aspect of the show exudes elegance and sophistication.

But what truly sets Bridgerton apart is its diverse cast of characters, captivating storylines and as its inclusion of modern elements. Whether it’s the whirlwind romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset or the scandalous (and hilarious) escapades of the Featheringtons, each character brings something unique to the table, making for a truly immersive viewing experience.

For those who can’t get enough of Bridgerton‘s enchanting world, fear not! There are plenty of movies and shows that offer a similar blend of romance, drama, and period flair.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the movies and shows that have Bridgerton vibes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.