If you’re like us, you probably binge-watched season 1 of Maxton Hall in one sitting. The German series premiered on Prime Video in May 2024, and gave us all the enemies-to-lovers feels. That being said, you may be feeling a bit sad after quickly finishing off its six episodes — which is why, we at J-14 decided to list some movie and TV show recommendations that give similar vibes to Maxton Hall.

Keep reading for a list of some of our fav enemies-to-lovers movies and shows.

Based on a book trilogy by Mona Kasten, Maxton Hall takes place at a wealthy English private school, and follow the love story between regular student Ruby Bell (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten) and arrogant millionaire James Beaufort (Damian Hardung).

While the school is set in England, the series’ original language is German, as it is a German production.

According to a press release, the show follows Ruby after she “unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. From that point on, the handsome student tries to buy Ruby’s silence. Although the two come from different worlds, they will soon risk everything to be together.”

Another international romance series that was released around the same time as Maxton Hall, is The Tearsmith. Also known as Fabbricante di lacrime, the Netflix movie is an Italian romance film based on the 2022 best-selling novel of the same name by Erin Doom.

The romance film follows Nica (played by Caterina Ferioli), who after the death of her parents, is sent to a strict orphanage called Sunnycreek, nicknamed the Grave. She’s finally adopted at the age of 17, but there’s a catch — her orphanage nemesis, Rigel (Simone Baldasseroni), has just been adopted into the same family.

The author of the novel explained some of her inspiration behind The Tearsmith, which was originally published in 2021.

“I was inspired by my passion for dark fables, constellations, classic music and the small little things that often go unnoticed,” she told The Nerd Daily. “On the other and, adoption was a reality I wanted to debate, an important matter that I wanted to bring to the attention of people with all its circumstances and complex situations.”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of the enemies-to-lovers shows and movies that give Maxton Hall vibes.

