Big news! Maxton Hall – The World Between Us has clinched the title of the most-watched International Original Series ever on Prime Video.

To celebrate, the first episode will be up for grabs for free on YouTube starting Wednesday, June 5, up until June 18, 2024. Plus, mark your calendars because it will also be available on Freevee from Friday, June 7, and onwards.

For those who haven’t caught up yet, season 1 of Maxton Hall premiered in May 2024, and immediately became a smash hit. The German romance series smashed records after boasting the largest first-week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history, while also claiming the title of the most-watched first week of any non-US Original title on Prime Video.

Additionally, season 2 of the series has officially been greenlit, with Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten reprising their roles as James and Ruby. As the show is actually based off the book trilogy Save Me by Mona Kasten, season 2 will follow along with the second book in the series.