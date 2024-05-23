If you’re anything like us, then you’re probably still mourning the final episode of Maxton Hall. The first season ended on quite a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder where Ruby and James stand.

Well, you’re not alone! See what Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung have said about their character’s fate below.

Spoilers ahead, so read with caution! In the last episode, the two flames rekindled their relationship, however, a traumatic incident shakes things up.

After James’ mother passes away, he gets into a physical altercation with his father, which left him wanting to visit Ruby. As he approaches her house, he looks into the window and watches as she spends time with her family.

Once James sees how wholesome and connected they are, he decides to leave, in turn leaving their relationship status unknown.

When asked about the mysterious moment, Damian provided some insight into his character’s perspective.

“It’s really that idea that if you truly love someone, that you want the best for them whatever that outcome is,” he said to Hollywood Life in May 2024. “And if you’re not in the picture, in that scenario where that’s the best future for that person that you love, then you leave. So, that’s what he does.”

Damian seemingly sees it as a sign that the two aren’t necessarily good for one another. Luckily, viewers will get the chance to find out how their relationship will fare since the show was renewed for a second season!

Following Damian’s response, Harriet was asked what she thought her character would do if Ruby and James did break up again.

“I think she would concentrate on herself, on Oxford and her family and on friendships, and on Amber and Lydia,” the actress explained. “I think she would spend more time with them and concentrate on this friendship. I think she was just searching for different love in girls.”

Throughout the series, Harriet and Damian had to act in quite a few tense scenes together, but thanks to their instant “connection,” the process was seamless.

“And it was really easy to feel this love and also this hate,” Harriet joked adding, “It was really easy for us and just really clicked at the first audition.”

