We needed a Jennie Kim solo album, like … years ago. The BLACKPINK member first went solo in 2018 with her single “SOLO,” and returned in 2023 with her first solo song in five years. That being said, fans are dying for more music from the K-pop star!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Second Single ‘You & Me’ Details

“You & Me” serves as Jennie’s second single without her BLACKPINK members, following her “SOLO” debut in 2018. At the time of release, the music video for “SOLO” became the most viewed by a female Korean solo artist of all time within a 24-hour period on YouTube.

She recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she was working on new music prior to the single’s drop. “I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s,” she said, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Is BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dropping a Solo Album?

So far, Jennie has not confirmed she’s been working on more music outside of “You and Me.”

“I’m still discovering my own color,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022 of her solo musical career. “I love vocals, rap, dance — I can contain all of that in a single song. I have that diversity. Jennie in Blackpink has a limited image, but I have so many other things I like. There’s a lot of things I can do. The Jennie you’ve seen so far has been practice. ”

The Idol actress explained that her “public” and “BLACKPINK” persona is different than her actual personality, revealing that she would like to try a variety of different genres outside of how viewers see her.

“[BLACKPINK’s Jennie is] someone really forceful. Someone really solid. Aggressive, in a good way,” she said. “My actual personality isn’t like that; so Blackpink Jennie has become a character to me. I’m looking forward to bringing my actual personality into music for my solo stuff later on. For example, I’m curious about what kind of vocals I’m capable of. [In the trainee days] I used to practice with R&B and more soulful songs. I like mellow, quiet music, too. I want to try a lot of different things. “

