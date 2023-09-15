Since Jung Kook blessed us with his solo debut in July 2023 with the single “Seven,” fans are dying for the BTS singer to embark on a world tour! Keep reading for everything we know about the possibility, what he’s said and more.

Is Jung Kook Going On Tour?

So far, Jung Kook has yet to officially confirm a world tour, or even a tour. However, the Korean artist has been performing all over the world since making his solo debut in July, and was recently added to September 2023’s Global Citizen Festival lineup as a co-headliner.

“I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jung Kook shared in a statement. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

On top of that, fans are convinced that the BTS star will make a tour announcement soon after Spotify tagged Jung Kook as “On Tour” on his artist profile — but some internet users pointed out that it could also be a reference to his appearance at the Global Citizen Festival.

When Did Jung Kook Make His Solo Debut?

ICYMI, Jung Kook released “Seven,” along with several different versions of the song in July 2023. Following the song’s release, he told Variety he knew the first time he heard “Seven” that it was the perfect track for him.

“Upon hearing ‘Seven,’ I thought, ‘This is it,'” he told the outlet. “After that, I focused on practicing and recording the track multiple times to perfect it. I hope that many people can feel as I felt when I first heard the song.”

Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut worked on the songwriting and producing for “Seven,” which Jung Kook explained he was “truly grateful” for. “As this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself,” he told Variety following the release of the track.

Following his highly-anticipated solo debut, ARMY (BTS fans) immediately started demanding more music, naturally.

“I’m working hard to release a solo album this year,” Jung Kook told Variety. “It’s early to mention anything specific, but look forward to it!”

