BTS‘ Suga is super honest when it comes to his thoughts dating. The Korean rapper has opened up several times regarding his and his fellow members’ love lives. Keep reading for what he’s said, if he’s single and more.

Is Suga Single?

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, appears to currently be single. He is not in any public relationships right now, nor has ever announced any in the past.

It’s super hard for K-pop stars to date, as they’re often subjected to online hate after dating rumors surface, forcing their labels to confirm or deny the speculation. Certain K-pop companies, such as SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, even put dating bans on their artists.

Suga told ElleGirl Russia in 2018 that he and the BTS members were too busy to date. “I don’t believe that we can date someone,” he said. “We don’t even have time to meet our family members.” He added that even if BTS members were to date, they could never have a traditional relationship.

Inside BTS’ Dating Lives: Who’s Single?

None of the members of BTS have ever confirmed they’ve been in relationships.

Inside Rolling Stone‘s June 2021 cover story, Suga addressed whether or not they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of the group dating, an idea he rejected entirely.

“The ARMY is a diverse group,” he said, referencing their fan base. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

The only member to have been involved in romance rumors with some weight in them is V (or Kim Taehyung).

In May 2022, V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were seemingly spotted while driving in a car together on Jeju Island in South Korea, successfully sparking dating rumors. After the photos were released, Jennie’s label YG Entertainment released a statement: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

In May 2023, the pair were ​seemingly spotted holding hands while walking through Paris, according to a TikTok video that surfaced online. The pair have never confirmed nor denied that they’re in a relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.