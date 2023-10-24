What is going on with EXO? The K-pop boy group that includes members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, has sparked breakup rumors after some drama within the group. Multiple members have sued their management company, SM Entertainment, and D.O. announced his exit.

Keep reading for our breakdown of the drama and find out if EXO is breaking up.

Are Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin Suing SM Entertainment?

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, announced that they would be terminating their contracts with SM Entertainment and pursuing legal action against the company due to “mistreatment and unfair contract terms,” per a June 2023 statement obtained by Korea JoongAng Daily.

Despite their impending legal issues with SM, the trio have shared their intentions to remain a part of the nine-member boy band.

“Separate from settling legal issues with SM, we wholeheartedly thank the fans who have sent love and support to EXO over such a long time,” the statement for the members read. “However this legal battle concludes, we will faithfully, and diligently continue our group activities under the band EXO.”

Following the three K-pop stars’ announcement of contract termination, SM refuted several of their claims publicly, stating that the trio have been influenced by “outside forces.”

In response, Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen shared: “We artists are adults who are capable of thinking ourselves and responsible for the decisions that we make.”

Is EXO Breaking Up?

While it’s unclear if EXO is breaking up, there is definitely a possibility that the members will be exiting SM Entertainment.

In fact, EXO fans are convinced that the K-pop group are leaving SM after the South Korean music company excluded the band from their 2023 “season’s greetings” merchandise — which usually includes all groups under the label.

“EXO freedom finally???” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), responding to SM’s post.

Are Any Members Leaving EXO?

SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO member D.O. would be leaving the K-pop agency after the expiration of his current contract in November 2023.

In a statement to The Herald Pop, the company said D.O. will “proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager”, as translated by Soompi. The agency noted that the singer will “continue his EXO activities” with SM Entertainment, despite his exit.

