Is Jisoo in her single girl era? The BLACKPINK member confirmed her relationship and subsequent breakup with South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun in 2023, but is she dating anyone new? Keep reading for details on her love life.

Is Jisoo Single?

It appears like the K-pop idol is currently single, or at least isn’t in any public romance as of now.

Her last relationship was confirmed in August 2023, when South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that Jisoo, 28, and Ahn Bo Hyun, 35, were dating. Both Jisoo’s label YG Entertainment and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment confirmed their romance just a few hours after the news hit.

“They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other,” YG Entertainment said. “We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding.”

According to the original Dispatch report, the couple have been dating since at least May of last year. However, the pair called it quits only a few months later in October 2023.

As it’s extremely hard for K-pop stars to date due to online criticism, social media hate and their busy schedules, it’s no surprise that Jisoo is private about her relationships. On top of this, many groups even have “dating bans” set by their music companies — and BLACKPINK also had a dating ban at one point! The girls confirmed the ban during in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017.

Jisoo revealed how strict YG Entertainment was about dating during their trainee years in a 2016 interview, when she recalled a story with the company’s CEO Yang Hyun-Suk.

“The first time I met Yang-Hyun Suk, he asked me, ‘Do you happen to have a boyfriend right now?’ At the time, I was wearing a ring, and he even asked what that ring was,” she said. “I didn’t have a boyfriend, and It was just a ring.”

Why Did Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun Break Up?

Jisoo confirmed her breakup from Ahn Bo Hyun on October 23, 2023, just two months after the two originally went public. Her label YG Entertainment confirmed the breakup.

Broadcaster JBTC reported that the former flames had broken up due to their busy schedules.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.