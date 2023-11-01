Does Jisoo have tattoos? Many of the BLACKPINK members have started to debut ink designs since their rise to fame! Keep reading to see if the “Flower” singer has.

Does Jisoo Have a Tattoo?

Fans spotted a heart tattoo on Jisoo’s ribcage in December 2022, while she was performing on stage during the BORN PINK World Tour in Paris. While she has not confirmed the ink design, the K-pop star did post an Instagram photo following the concert, where you can spot the design.

Some BLINKs were convinced that the ink design was a matching one with BLACKPINK member Rosé.

One fan wrote on X, “it seems that jisoo and rosé [visited] a tattoo parlor together in september of this year. jisoo looks like she got a heart… what do we do if she and rosé got matching tattoos?”

Do Any BLACKPINK Members Have Tattoos?

Lisa has two tattoos that fans know of, including a fairy on her arm and a flower on her back. She debuted her flower tattoo in March 2023, which is actually a design of her fav flower, the edelweiss.

The Thai star explained why the edelweiss is her fav flower during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea in May 2023.

“When I was in Kindergarten, I traveled with my family to my father’s hometown in Switzerland. While going up the mountain, I remembered seeing a white and cute flower and that memory must have stayed with me,” she explained. “When people started to ask what was my favorite flower, I thought about it and I remembered the little flower. I looked it up and learned that the flower represented innocence and I liked it even more. It also feels like first love.”

For Rosé’s part, the Australian songstress has a small “h” on her arm, which fans theorized is for her pet dog, Hank.

Jennie is the only member of BLACKPINK that does not have a tattoo — however, she has donned multiple temporary tattoos for music videos and photoshoots. While she was a trainee at YG Entertainment, she sported a temporary tattoo reading “Stay Strong” on her wrist.

