Is Keke Palmer single? The Nope actress has opened up about her thoughts on relationships several times since ending her relationship with the father of her child, Darius Jackson, earlier in the year. Keep reading to see what Keke has said about her relationship status.

Is Keke Palmer Single?

It appears that Keke is currently single, and has since spoken about entering the dating world since ending her most recent relationship with Darius in October 2023.

During a November 2023 episode of her “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast, she spoke about her “rude awakening” when she started to date again. Speaking to her mom, Sharon Palmer, she admitted she thought all men would be respectful toward women since that’s what she saw in her own household.

“So misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness,” she said. “I grew up in a house where my mom would say, ‘This is what it needs to be.’ And [my father] would be like, ‘OK, Sharon. Go on ahead, Sharon.’”

Keke added, “So, for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom, it [was] a pretty rude awakening.”

What Happened Between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson?

Keke’s latest comments came as she remains under the protection of a temporary restraining order she was granted against her ex on November 10, 2023, after he allegedly assaulted her both physically and verbally in front of their 9-month-old son, Leodis.

Us Weekly confirmed that Keke filed for a restraining order against Darius one month after the end of their relationship, and claimed in the filing that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with her ex-partner throughout their time together. Along with the restraining order, she is also requesting full custody of the pair’s son.

In early November, attorney Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly that Keke most likely “has some pretty significant and compelling evidence” against Darius as “judges usually are hesitant to grant temporary restraining orders in family law situations because sometimes people misuse them to gain leverage in a custody situation or in a divorce proceeding.”

Darius has yet to address the allegations made against him.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.