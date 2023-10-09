Landon Barker is following in his dads footsteps! The son of Travis Barker — the drummer of legendary rock group Blink-182 — has signed onto his dad’s record label, DTA Records, and released his debut single in September 2023. So, when is the rising musician dropping his debut album? Here’s everything he’s said about LB1.

Has Landon Barker Released Music?

Landon dropped his debut single “Friends With Your Ex” in September 2022.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a kid, since I was probably 8 or 10 years old,” Landon told Variety shortly after his first single dropped. “Just watching my dad perform, I’ve always been inspired and wanted to be up on stage and move people with music of my own.”

The inspiration behind the song is based off events in Landon’s real life, he told the outlet. “I originally got the idea to write the song just based on life and what I was going through,” Landon explained. “I mean, take it how you want it, you know?”

The song is reportedly about Landon’s girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, who also stars in the song’s music video, and and her ex-boyfriend, fellow pop-punk singer, Chase Hudson a.k.a. Huddy.

Landon also acknowledged the pressure and privileges that come with being the son of a legendary musician.

“I mean, if the song’s incredible everyone’s going to be like, ‘It’s because he got help from his dad.’ If the song’s horrible, everybody’s going to be like, ‘He’s not as good as his dad,’” he revealed. “So I just take the internet with a grain of salt, try not to look too far into the comments and look for the people who are really moved by my music and interested in it, and want to see what I can do for myself, as myself.”

When Is Landon Barker Dropping His Debut Album? Landon explained to Variety that he has a few more singles up his sleeve, but stay tight-lipped about a possible debut album. “It’s funny, even going into sessions when I’m not trying to make a pop-punk song, still the melodies end up being kind of pop-punky,” Landon explained on making music. “I think it’s a good way to get my name out right away and show people who I am as an artist. And then I plan to go more into the pop direction, but I wanted to show everyone that I can do this first, you know?”

