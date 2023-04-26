Is this too good to be true? One Direction fans are convinced that the members of the former boy band are reuniting for James Corden‘s final episode of The Late Late Show on Thursday, April 27. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is One Direction Having a Reunion?

Will Ferrell, would be James’ last guests on the final episode of The Late Late Show on April 27. Soon after the announcement, fans quickly realized that most of the former 1D members, including The Late Late Show on April 27th. Niall cancelled his show on April 27th. Louis’ show on April 27th also got cancelled. Liam just flew to LA possibly. DO YOU SEE WHERE IM GOING WITH THIS ????” Yes, yes we do.However, the talk show quickly debunked the 1D reunion rumors on The One Direction reunion rumors first began after it was announced that Harry Styles , along with, would be James’ last guests on the final episode ofon April 27. Soon after the announcement, fans quickly realized that most of the former 1D members, including Niall Horan Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne , would be in Los Angeles on the same day. Naturally, Directioners went wild with this information.One Twitter user wrote , “Listen, I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but Harry is gonna be onon April 27th. Niall cancelled his show on April 27th. Louis’ show on April 27th also got cancelled. Liam just flew to LA possibly. DO YOU SEE WHERE IM GOING WITH THIS ????” Yes, yes we do.However, the talk show quickly debunked the 1D reunion rumors on Twitter “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true,” the tweet began. “What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.” James himself continued to shut down those rumors during an interview with ExtraTV published on April 24. “You will not get that One Direction reunion,” he said. “I don’t know where that came from.” … Sigh.

What Have the Members Said About a One Direction Reunion?

“When you look at it on paper, it’s like, ‘How the f–k’s it all gonna fit back together?’ We’re all making very different music, doing our own thing, all busy all the time,” Louis said of 1D reunion during a November 2022 interview with The Telegraph. “So, I don’t see anything happening for at least another 10 years, but you never know. It looks pretty jumbled. But I think there is a world where it all kind of fits together.”

For Harry’s part, he said the “thought” of a reunion would be “really nice” during an interview with the “Spout” podcast in June 2022.

“I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do. I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned,” he said. “I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.