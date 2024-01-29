Have you fallen in love with Paul Mescal yet? After launching to stardom following his role in Normal People, the actor has been nabbing roles all over Hollywood — and people’s hearts. That being said, fans are desperate to know more about the Irish actor’s dating life, his ex-relationship with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Keep reading to uncover updates on Paul’s love life, details on his exes and more.

Is Paul Mescal Single? Dating Life Updates

It appears Paul is currently single as of January 2024, but he has opened up about wanting to keep his romantic relationships private during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in August 2023, explaining that his personal life is “nobody else’s business because it’s indecent.”

“People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life and who they’re living up with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it,” the Aftersun star said. “And look, a lot of the time people are really kind about their support for me. That’s my predominant experience.”

“And it’s unkind,” he added. “Honest answer, it makes me angry… It’s the entitlement to the information that people expect that just drives me mad.”

Were Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Engaged?

Phoebe and Paul sparked engagement rumors in early 2022 before they reportedly called it quits a few months later in December. The pair first began their relationship in early 2021 and went Instagram official in December of that year with a very loved-up image of the two of them.

In May 2022, fans were convinced that Paul and Phoebe were engaged after a source told The Sun the songstress was introducing Paul as her “fiancé” over Coachella weekend. “Phoebe is said to have been calling Paul her fiancé as they mingled with fellow guests in California,” their report claimed.

As early as November 2022, the Normal People actor was interviewed by The Guardian, where the journalist mentioned that the two met on Twitter and “are now engaged.” However, since being published, the piece was amended to instead read “the pair are reported to be engaged.”

Fast forward to December 2022, and the two sparked split rumors after Phoebe was spotted kissing comedian Bo Burnham in December 2022.

Phoebe and Paul have never spoken publicly on their breakup, so it’s unclear what happened between the two.

