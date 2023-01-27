Taylor Swift has finally dropped the music video for “Lavender Haze,” the first single off of her October 2022 album Midnights, on January 27, 2023. However, the timing of the video’s drop has fans convinced she’s shading her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Video About John Mayer?

Fans believe Taylor stole her ex-boyfriend’s thunder as she teased the release date of her highly anticipated music video for “Lavender Haze” just over an hour after John announced his first-ever solo acoustic tour.

“Meet me at midnight,” she wrote via Instagram on January 26. “For the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!).”

One fan hilariously summed up the two incidents (or coincidences?) in a tweet. “‘So basically John Mayer tweeted that he was going to make an announcement on January 26th which divided by two is 13 which is OWNED by Taylor Swift AND also the age gap between them. To overshadow his announcement she announced the Lavender Haze mv which we knew existed alread-’”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Not Taylor announcing the Lavender Haze music video the same day as John Mayer announces his tour as if the entire aesthetic of the video reminds of speak now, THAT’S JUST QUEEN BEHAVIOR.”

When Did Taylor Swift and John Mayer Date?

The “Dear John” of it all. OK, to sum up: The songwriters were first linked in 2009 and 2010 after collaborating on John’s single “Half of My Heart.” By the following year, however, things appeared to have turned sour after Taylor dropped the not-so-subtle breakup anthem that is “Dear John,” detailing a relationship with an older man. When they were rumored to be dating, Taylor was 19 and John was 32 (Also, ICYMI, his name is John).

The famous guitarist slammed Taylor’s “cheap songwriting” in 2012, telling Rolling Stone that he didn’t appreciate being the subject of her verses. “It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do,” he said. “I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard. … [That’s] abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait ’til he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls–t.”

He then wrote his own song about the Speak Now sonsgstress called “Paper Doll.” Oh, dear John …

