Sean Kaufman is “cuffed” — to use his own words. While the actor who plays Steven on The Summer I Turned Pretty has revealed he’s definitely not single, Sean has never revealed who his partner is — until now! Keep reading to meet his girlfriend, Nikol Tsvetanova.

Who Is Sean Kaufman Dating? Relationship Details

Sean is currently dating Nikol Tsvetanova, and it’s unclear how long the two have actually been together. However, Nikol posted a photo of the pair kissing on Instagram in January 2023.

Additionally, TSITP star wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on August 16, 2023, via Instagram Stories, and tagged Nikol’s IG profile. In his post, he included photos of the couple, and a video of them kissing. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday my love, I love you so much.”

Who Is Nikol Tsvetanova?

Nikol was born in Vidin, Bulgaria and raised in Dallas, Texas, according to her website linked on her Instagram page.

She graduated from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Theatre Arts in New York, where she received her BFA in Acting. While her main acting credits are in theatre, she was also featured on the second season of Law and Order: Organized Crime in 2021. Nikol has also written and directed a few of her own projects.

“She strives to make art that is universal yet specific, alive and dynamic, and resonates with audiences,” Nikol wrote on her website.

Who Is the Cast of ‘TSITP’ Dating?

Other than Sean, a few other of his TSITP cast mates are also in relationships, including Christopher Briney. The actor behind Conrad in the Prime Video series is dating Isabel Machado, whom he met while attending Pace University.

While it’s not clear when the two first started dating, it appears that they have known each other for quite some time as Chris posted a photo of her as early as March 2018. We can assume that, like Conrad and Belly in TSITP, they might have had a friends-to-lovers relationship.

“Happy being honest about our feelingsiversary. So glad we kiss now,” Isabel shared via Instagram in May 2022, sharing a photo of the two smooching. The couple celebrated their actual one-year anniversary one month later, per Chris’ Instagram post, where he wrote: “A whole year!? I could never want anything else.”

