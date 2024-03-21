Travis Kelce might be ditching his cleats and putting on his thinking cap for his next business venture! The football star is reportedly in talks to host a popular kids game show. Keep reading to find out everything we know.

Is Travis Kelce Hosting ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader’?

The Chiefs player is currently the frontrunner when it comes to possible hosting the upcoming TV reboot, according to Variety. The Amazon Prime show would be Travis’ next venture into the entertainment industry.

The athlete is already comfortable in the spotlight. In 2016, he starred in the reality TV dating show Catching Kelce, and made his Saturday Night Live debut in March 2023.

The outlet’s sources claim that the only concern executives have is whether or not Travis would be able to fully commit his time — he is a three-time-winning Super Bowl champ and is also dating the biggest pop star in the world, so scheduling might be tough.

Travis nor the streaming service have confirmed nor denied the reports.

One of the biggest changes coming to the upcoming reboot of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? is the contestants! Instead of children, celebrity adults will be putting their knowledge to the test.

In case you need a refresher, the original Fox series aired over 15 years ago in 2007. The game show’s premise showcased adults trying to answer 10 elementary school questions. Each correct answer would earn them extra cash — with the potential to win up to 1 million dollars.

During the series of questions, the adults can be assisted by a “classmate,” one of the students, to help them answer. If the contestant gets an answer wrong or decides to take the money before the game ends, then they must admit that they “are not smarter than a fifth grader”!

The popular series managed to snag three seasons under its belt before moving to syndication. However in 2015, the show returned for a fourth season.

Nickelodeon then took over the popular game show with a new host, John Cena of course. Unfortunately, the revival was short lasting as it ended after just one season.

