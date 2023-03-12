Zendaya (a.k.a. Zen-slay-a), was sadly MIA at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12. Keep reading to see why the Dune actress skipped the Academy Awards.

Why Did Zendaya Skip the 2023 Oscars?

The Disney Channel alum has yet to publicly comment on her absence via social media, however, she was recently spotted with boyfriend Tom Holland in London on March 11 by internet users.

Zendaya’s absence at the Oscars comes just a few weeks after she broke the internet for her multiple looks at the 2023 SAG Awards and NAACP Awards in February 2023.

The Dune actress is so wellknown for crushing the fashion game, that she was honored at the 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards for her always evolving style, and nabbed the Visionary Award, calling it “an incredible honor.”

“Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” Zendaya gushed while accepting the award. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling — and to me, through clothes, I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

She continued, “And I hope to continue to able to do that until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So thank you so much.” She added, “I’m so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish.”

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, has been working with the Disney alum for years — and he’s become a fashion icon in his own right! The celebrity stylist spoke about how Zendaya and him pretty much evolved together over the years in an interview with WSJ in March 2022.

“Our relationship really, really grew into more family,” he explained. “We’ve been together for so long. I think she’s watched me grow up, and I’ve watched her grow up and go from a girl to a woman, and it just feels easy and right, like my sister.”

“I don’t know if we’ve pushed each other in terms of style, but really quickly when I started working with her, we really hit the sweet spot where I just was able to look at clothes almost like I am her,” Law contined. “And to choose things that make you feel something, that I know when I get the clothes or dress from wherever in the world, when I get it to her and she puts it on, she’ll feel something. And that’s basically all that I look for.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.