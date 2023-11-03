Pick your favs! The J-14 Icon Awards are almost here, and it’s time for fans to nominate their favorite celebrities.

The annual event honors the most iconic celebrities in 2023 across 27 different categories — and J-14 readers are totally in charge of who is nominated. From Friday, November 3, until Friday, November 10, readers have the chance to nominate their favorite stars by filling out the form below.

The full list of categories includes: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic K-Pop Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Tour, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Social Media Star, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

We’ve also introduced a new category this year — Iconic K-Pop Group! It’s safe to say that K-pop dominated the music charts in 2023, with groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Stray Kids both winning awards at MTV’s Video Music Awards. Not only that, but girl groups have seriously started to take over the genre, with new bands like NewJeans, IVE and Le Sserafim rising in popularity and taking over the spotlight.

In case you missed it, the 2022 Icon Award winners were full of huge names, like Taylor Swift, who came out on top with the most amount of wins in six different categories. No surprise here, since 2022 was the Grammy-winning singer’s year! She released the Midnights album and made headlines for the now-legendary Eras Tour.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” Taylor wrote of her 10th record on social media. “This is the floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

