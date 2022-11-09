It’s time to vote! The J-14 Icon Awards are here, and voting is open until Tuesday, November 22.

The annual event will honor the biggest icons in 2022 across 27 different categories. The J-14 readers are totally in charge when it comes to who wins! From Wednesday, November 9, to Tuesday, November 22, fans can vote for their favorites to ensure that they’re included in the March 2023 issue, which hits stands early next year.

The full list of categories includes: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Instagrammer, Iconic YouTuber, Iconic TikToker, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

Winners will be announced on Friday, January 13.

Keep reading to vote for your favorite stars.

The 2022 nominations include major Young Hollywood stars like Harry Styles, Sofia Carson and Charli D’Amelio. Harry, for his part, has been nominated across nine different categories this year — Icon of the Year, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Movie Actor and Iconic Siblings.

Sofia comes in at a close second with seven nominations. It’s safe to say the former Disney Channel star killed it in 2022. She’s up for Iconic Female Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Song, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Instagrammer and Icon of the Year. Her movie Purple Hearts is also nominated for Iconic Movie. She’s already an icon and the winners haven’t even been announced yet! Only time will tell which categories she totally takes over.

When it comes to TikTok, we have to mention these five icons: Charli D’Amelio (who won in 2020 and 2021), Dixie D’Amelio, Lili Reinhart, Noah Schnapp and Kylie Cantrall. Some familiar names are also in the Iconic Instagrammer and Iconic YouTube categories as well, like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, JoJo Siwa, Madelaine Petsch and Emma Chamberlain, among others. Thanks to #BookTok, some pretty epic fiction and nonfiction titles are up for Iconic Book, including Jennette McCurdy‘s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Be sure to vote for your favorites before Tuesday, November 22, to ensure that they win the 2022 J-14 Icon Awards.

