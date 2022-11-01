Get ready to nominate your favorites! The J-14 Icon Awards are back and better than ever for 2022, and it’s time for fans to nominated their favorite celebrities.

Our annual event is set to honor this past year’s biggest icons across 27 categories, and the J-14 readers are completely in charge of which Young Hollywood get nominate. From Tuesday, November 1, until Tuesday, November 8, readers have the chance to nominate their favorites by filling out the form below.

Once the nominations are closed, J-14 will compile a ballot for fans to vote for the winners — which will be announced on Friday, January 13. The full list of categories includes: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Instagrammer, Iconic YouTuber, Iconic TikToker, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

Keep reading to nominate your favorite stars!

In case you missed it, the 2021 Icon Award winners were full of huge names, like Harry Styles, who won in six different categories, including Iconic Fandom — which he shared alongside former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

Olivia Rodrigo took over Hollywood, and the Icon Awards last year with wins across three different categories, including Iconic Music Video, Iconic TV Actress (for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Iconic Trendsetter. Of course, it was no surprise that Charli D’Amelio took home the award for Iconic TikToker, but will she come out victorious once again?

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Ariana Grande and more were notable winners as well. It’s no secret that the Euphoria is one of Young Hollywood’s biggest names, she even made history earlier this year with her second Emmy Award win for the HBO show. So, it’s safe to assume that fans will include her in their nominations this year. But which categories will she be up for in 2022? Only time will tell!

Be sure to nominate your favorites before Tuesday, November 8, to ensure they’re in the running for the 2022 J-14 Icon Awards.

