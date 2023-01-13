The winners are in! J-14 readers ended 2022 by voting for their favorite stars in the J-14 Icon Awards, and now that the March 2023 issue is officially on stands, we can reveal the most iconic stars from last year.

The full list of categories included: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Instagrammer, Iconic YouTuber, Iconic TikToker, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

Taylor Swift came out on top with the most amount of wins in six different categories, which is no surprise because 2022 was the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s year! She released the Midnights album and made headlines for the sure to be epic Eras Tour.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” Taylor wrote of her 10th record on social media. “This is the floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Millie Bobby Brown followed her up with wins across five different categories, including Iconic Couple, which she shared with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The British star had a massive year thanks to the success of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2, so it’s no surprise that she was honored as an icon.

Harry Styles, Noah Schnapp, Sofia Carson and more also made the winners list. Scroll through our gallery to see who else was named a J-14 Icon of 2022.

