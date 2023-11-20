The J-14 Icon Awards are here, and voting is officially open!

The annual event will honor the biggest icons in 2023 across 27 different categories — and J-14 readers are totally in charge when it comes to who wins! From Monday, November 20, to Monday, December 4, fans can vote for their favorites to ensure that they’re included in J-14‘s next issue, which hits stands in 2024.

Winners will be announced on January 12, 2024.

Keep reading to vote for your favorite stars.

The full list of categories includes: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic K-Pop Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Tour, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Social Media Star, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

We’ve also introduced a new category this year — Iconic K-Pop Group! It’s safe to say that K-pop dominated the music charts in 2023, with groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Stray Kids both winning awards at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

The 2023 nominations also include major Young Hollywood stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Taylor holds the record for most categories nominated for this year’s awards, as she has been nominated across 10 different categories — Icon of the Year, Iconic Female Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Tour, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple and Iconic Fandom.

ICYMI, 2023 was pretty much Taylor’s year. She kickstarted her now-legendary Eras Tour, released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version), The Eras Tour: The Movie and was nominated for several Grammy awards. Oh, and she also became a billionaire in October, according to Bloomberg. Not only that, but she began one of the most-talked about celebrity relationships of all time with Kansas City Chiefs tightend, Travis Kelce.

The pop singer and NFL star’s relationship all began after Travis revealed that he attempted to give Taylor his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023. They made their first public appearance together in October 2023, and Taylor was spotted hugging and giving her boyfriend a kiss at the end of one of her Eras Tour shows that next month. Saying we’re obsessed is an understatement!

Be sure to vote for your favorites before Monday, November 10, to ensure that they win the 2023 J-14 Icon Awards.

