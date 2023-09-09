From internet personality to solo singing star! Jack Gilinksy got his start alongside some major names as a member of the MAGCON boys, a meet and greet convention where fans got a chance to hang with their favorite social media stars. While MAGCON has since come to an end, Jack’s fame sure hasn’t. The Nebraska native teamed up with Jack Johnson to form the musical duo Jack & Jack, which released two EPs — Calibraska and Gone — and one album — A Good Friend Is Nice — before the pair went on their separate musical journeys.

“When he comes in [to conversations], he kind of holds my hand through it all, so I kind of miss that,” Jack told Clash Music in August 2020 about his former musical partner. “I miss that a lot. But I still love having my own voice. That’s the exciting part.”

In April of that year, he released his debut solo single, “My Love.” While he’s definitely no stranger to the music industry, Jack told the magazine that this moment in time “feels like a debut,” because he’s “being vulnerable on my own for the first time.”’

Throughtout his time in the spotlight, Jack also made headlines for his past relationship with Madison Beer. The pair were together from 2015 to 2017, and fans were convinced they reconciled in 2020. But, they’ve both since gone their separate ways. However, for Jack, his rise to fame was always about the music — not his personal relationships.

“We talked about a couple things but we always came back to music, that’s always been the goal,” he told Clash of initially making a foray into the music industry with Johnson. “When we had this fanbase to market our music to, we went into the studio in Omaha and we made a good amount of money for our first release when everything was on iTunes … it gave us that confidence, like ‘Oh, s–t, we should probably forget about college for a little bit.’”

It seemed like that was a good plan since he’s still making a name for himself.

