Jaden Hossler is gearing up to release album no. 2. The TikTok star took to social media on January 29, 2024, to announce the exciting news — along with a Blink-182 stamp of approval! What’s more, he’s set to drop a brand new single which is coming sooner than you think.

Keep reading for everything we know about Jaden’s second album.

When Does Jaden Hossler’s Next Album Come Out?

Per Instagram, Jaden revealed his second album is coming in the summer of 2024, and an upcoming single will be released on February 8, 2024.

“I’m not one to give up I don’t think I ever have,” he wrote as his IG caption. “The reward for loving what you do will come when all you do is love what you do

what do you hear WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS first single FEB 8. Album in the summer.”

In the social media post, Jaden includes a screenshot from a text sent from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who seemingly worked on the album with Jaden.

The text reads, “1st career album is the artist’s easiest. You’re writing about everything you experienced up till that point. You have you’re whole life up until then to write about, so many experiences to draw on. 2nd album is usually the hardest. You broke this stereotype. Your career only led to more greatness. So thankful to have been a part of it. Can’t wait for the world to experience it. Love you lil bro.”

Prior to the news, Jaden’s last musical drop came in December 2023, with the release of “Romantic Homicide.”

Is Jaden Hossler Going By ‘jxdn’ Anymore?

In September 2023, Jaden took to X to explain why he’s going to be using his full name instead of jxdn for the time being.

“This is a real opportunity for us to transcend to a new level. I took time away to humble myself, grow, and learn what I need to how I needed to in order to rise up for this. No more petty bulls–t. no more inconsistency. Just pure hard work, talent and gratitude. Popstar Time,” he wrote. “I’m not abandoning Jxdn. I’m simply allowing Jaden Hossler to be the star he is. I dont need to be anything else but myself. And for this I am grateful. Jxdn will always be a part of who Jaden Hossler is.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.